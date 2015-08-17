Aug 17 South African Competition Commission

* Commission recommends prohibition of Mtn and Telkom RAN sharing and bilateral roaming merger

* Found that proposed transaction is likely to substantially prevent or lessen competition in mobile services market

* Found that merger would effectively limit ability of telkom mobile to grow and independently compete against mtn and other mobile operators

* There were no workable remedies identified which would adequately address harm to competition arising from transaction