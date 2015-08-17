Allianz cautious on acquisitions amid high prices - CEO
MUNICH, May 3 Allianz Chief Executive Oliver Baete told shareholders that the company would exercise caution in any future acquisitions because prices in the sector are high.
Aug 17 Anchor Group Ltd
* Board has authorised issue of shares under company's general authority to issue shares for cash
* Share issuance at up to a 10% discount to 30 day volume-weighted average price
* Placing will be conducted via book build, with minimum of r500 000 per application, at a minimum placing price of 1100 cents
* Q1 net profit 2 million dinars versus 1.4 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qxBsB5) Further company coverage: