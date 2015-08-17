Aug 17 Anchor Group Ltd

* Board has authorised issue of shares under company's general authority to issue shares for cash

* Share issuance at up to a 10% discount to 30 day volume-weighted average price

* Placing will be conducted via book build, with minimum of r500 000 per application, at a minimum placing price of 1100 cents