Allianz cautious on acquisitions amid high prices - CEO
MUNICH, May 3 Allianz Chief Executive Oliver Baete told shareholders that the company would exercise caution in any future acquisitions because prices in the sector are high.
Aug 17 Inverpyme SCR de Regimen Comun SA :
* H1 net sales 3,000 euros ($3,326) versus 3,000 euros year ago
* H1 net loss 17,000 euros versus loss 75,000 euros year on year
($1 = 0.9021 euros)
* Q1 net profit 2 million dinars versus 1.4 million dinars year ago