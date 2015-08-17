BRIEF-Liaoning Cheng Da cuts share issue size to 4 bln yuan
* Says it cuts share issue size to 4.0 billion yuan ($580.38 million) from 5.4 billion yuan previously
Aug 17 Present24 SA:
* Files a motion to the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) to have its 25 million series A and B shares listed on the NewConnect market as of Aug. 24 Source text for Eikon: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says that through its US unit, Avangrid Renewables, it has signed an agreement with Apple Energy, a unit of Apple, for long-term energy sale from the Montague wind farm in Oregon, the United States