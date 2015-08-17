HollyFrontier posts first quarter loss as costs rise
May 3 U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-ago profit, hurt by a 61 percent rise in operating costs.
Aug 17 Ses SA :
* National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency (NOAA) signs first US government deal with SES for O3b high throughput solution
* SES to provide O3b Networks' services and ground equipment to the National Weather Service Office (WSO)
* Contract is for one year and is to be carried out in Pago Pago, American Samoa Source text: bit.ly/1PhtBgf Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 3 U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-ago profit, hurt by a 61 percent rise in operating costs.
May 3 Canadian grocery and pharmacy retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd reported a 19.2 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower expenses and as discounting attracted more customers to its stores.