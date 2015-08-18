BRIEF-Time2u international says entered into agreement with purchaser
* Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell and purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase sale shares and sale loan at consideration of HK$180 million
Aug 18 Bell AG :
* At 1.28 billion Swiss francs ($1.31 billion)(+0.2 pct, +2.98 million francs), Bell Group's H1 sales are on a par with previous year
* H1 EBITDA exceeded previous year's level at 90.5 million francs
* H1 net profit at 32 million francs (+14.6 pct, +4.1 million francs) is up by around 5 percent on last year's figure
* Sees further profit improvement compared to 2014 in second six months of year Source text: bit.ly/1NpvCZe Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9788 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell and purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase sale shares and sale loan at consideration of HK$180 million
ACCRA, May 3 Ghana's Cocobod is considering proposals to discount its premium main crop beans to local grinders as part of the new government's plans to increase local processing to 50 percent of annual output, the regulator's board chairman said on Wednesday.