GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks retreat, dollar holds gains on hawkish Fed statement
* Asia stocks lower, after subdued Wall Street, Europe performance
Aug 18 Luzerner Kantonalbank AG :
* Sees FY 2015 result which is likely to be in line with last year (2014 according to new accounting: 181.8 million Swiss francs)
* Half-Year profit 91.4 million Swiss francs ($93.4 million). That's 3.2 million Swiss francs or 3.4 pct less than in the first half of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9789 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Asia stocks lower, after subdued Wall Street, Europe performance
* Preliminary discussions with a select, second-stage group of potential bidders in privatization process are advancing well