Aug 18 Emmi AG :

* Sales of 1,563.0 million Swiss francs ($1.60 billion) in first half of 2015, (previous year 1,624.9 million francs)

* For 2015 is modifying its EBIT outlook to between 170 million and 180 million francs (forecast in March 2015: 150 million and 160 million francs)

* H1 net profit of 46.6 million francs (previous year 45.2 million francs)

* Adhering to 2015 sales target and still expects an organic decrease in sales of -3 pct to -2 pct