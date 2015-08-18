BRIEF-Time2u international says entered into agreement with purchaser
* Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell and purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase sale shares and sale loan at consideration of HK$180 million
Aug 18 Emmi AG :
* Sales of 1,563.0 million Swiss francs ($1.60 billion) in first half of 2015, (previous year 1,624.9 million francs)
* For 2015 is modifying its EBIT outlook to between 170 million and 180 million francs (forecast in March 2015: 150 million and 160 million francs)
* H1 net profit of 46.6 million francs (previous year 45.2 million francs)
* Adhering to 2015 sales target and still expects an organic decrease in sales of -3 pct to -2 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9792 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell and purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase sale shares and sale loan at consideration of HK$180 million
ACCRA, May 3 Ghana's Cocobod is considering proposals to discount its premium main crop beans to local grinders as part of the new government's plans to increase local processing to 50 percent of annual output, the regulator's board chairman said on Wednesday.