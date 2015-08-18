Aug 18 Bank Linth Llb AG :

* H1 net result 11.5 million Swiss francs ($11.74 million)

* H1 net new money 51.5 million Swiss francs

* With unchanged market conditions and with no further unexpected events, sees FY 2015 result on last year's level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9792 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)