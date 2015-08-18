BRIEF-Kabuni says signed share purchase agreement with Print the Future
* Kabuni signs share purchase agreement with Print the Future
Aug 18 TKH Group NV :
* Q2 revenue 353.7 million euros ($391.1 million) versus 342.7 million euros a year ago
* Q2 EBITA 37.8 million euros versus 33.6 million euros a year ago
* Q2 net profit 21.3 million euros versus 20.0 million euros a year ago
* Q2 net profit before amortisation and one-off income and expenses attributable to shareholders rises by 13.4 pct
* Sees 2015 net profit before amortisation and one-off income and expenses attributable to shareholders 93 million euros to 98 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1hJgUAf Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9043 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SYDNEY, May 4 Australia's antitrust regulator said a plan by Australia's top billboard firm to buy its largest rival for A$735 million ($545 million) may jack up the prices charged to advertisers while cutting service levels, a sign it may block the deal.