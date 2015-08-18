Aug 18 Q-Free ASA :

* Says reported revenues of 179 million Norwegian crowns ($21.80 million) for Q2 of 2015, down 4.2 percent from corresponding quarter in 2014

* Q2 operating profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) ended at 14 million crowns, compared to 21 million crowns in Q2 2014

* Q2 order intake 183 million crowns versus 123 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:

