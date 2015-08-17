BRIEF-Fullshare Holdings says entered into cooperation agreement with China Citic Bank Corporation
* Entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with China Citic Bank Corporation Limited (Nanjing branch)
Aug 17 Kongsberg Automotive ASA :
* Has been awarded a seven year agreement with a European premium automaker for the supply of seat comfort systems to a mid-size/large luxury SUV
* The contract is worth an estimated 15.8 million euros ($17.56 million) over its lifetime, and production is scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2016 from KA's facility in Pruszkow, Poland Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8996 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with China Citic Bank Corporation Limited (Nanjing branch)
* Says it sold 2,782 motorcycles in April, 13,894 motorcycles in January-April