BRIEF-Fullshare Holdings says entered into cooperation agreement with China Citic Bank Corporation
* Entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with China Citic Bank Corporation Limited (Nanjing branch)
Aug 17 Rusgrain Holding OJSC :
* Appoints Ali Darchiev as new company president
* Dismisses Aleksey Verkhoturov from president post as of August 17 Source text: bit.ly/1NdEEcs
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with China Citic Bank Corporation Limited (Nanjing branch)
* Says it sold 2,782 motorcycles in April, 13,894 motorcycles in January-April