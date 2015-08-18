GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks retreat, dollar holds gains on hawkish Fed statement
* Asia stocks lower, after subdued Wall Street, Europe performance
Aug 18 DNB ASA
* DNB ASA says buying Quality Hotel Expo at Fornebu from a syndicate established by Pareto for a property value of approximately NOK 530 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Daniel Dickson)
* Asia stocks lower, after subdued Wall Street, Europe performance
* Preliminary discussions with a select, second-stage group of potential bidders in privatization process are advancing well