Aug 18 Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd :

* Loss for period under review of R480.1 million compared to a profit of R309.7 million in comparative period

* Gross assets decreased to R7.6 billion, from R7.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2014

* Intrinsic net asset value decreased to R4.1 billion from R4.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: