BRIEF-Time2u international says entered into agreement with purchaser
* Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell and purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase sale shares and sale loan at consideration of HK$180 million
Aug 18 Oriola-KD Oyj :
* Says operations will be divided into three business areas and operating segments: Consumer, Services and Healthcare
* New operating model and responsibilities will be in force starting Jan. 1 2016
* Board of directors has decided on additional investments, of about 20 million euros ($22.10 million), into IT systems and logistics centre in Finland
* Will launch digital business for consumers and professionals in Sweden during autumn 2015
ACCRA, May 3 Ghana's Cocobod is considering proposals to discount its premium main crop beans to local grinders as part of the new government's plans to increase local processing to 50 percent of annual output, the regulator's board chairman said on Wednesday.