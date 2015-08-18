Aug 18 Persimmon Plc :

* H1 profit before tax increased 31 pct to £272.8m (2014: £208.9m)

* H1 revenue up 11 pct to £1.33bn (2014: £1.20bn)

* Legal completions increased 7 pct to 6,855 new homes sold (2014: 6,408)

* Current forward sales 12 pct ahead at over £1.71bn (2014: £1.53bn)

* Confident that our long term strategic focus through current cycle will continue to deliver strong returns for our shareholders - CEO