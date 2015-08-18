BRIEF-Gjensidige Bank says board decided to appoint Krister Aanesen as CEO
* Board of Gjensidige Bank has today decided to appoint Krister Aanesen as CEO of Gjensidige Bank
Aug 18 Persimmon Plc :
* H1 profit before tax increased 31 pct to £272.8m (2014: £208.9m)
* H1 revenue up 11 pct to £1.33bn (2014: £1.20bn)
* Legal completions increased 7 pct to 6,855 new homes sold (2014: 6,408)
* Current forward sales 12 pct ahead at over £1.71bn (2014: £1.53bn)
* Confident that our long term strategic focus through current cycle will continue to deliver strong returns for our shareholders - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board of Gjensidige Bank has today decided to appoint Krister Aanesen as CEO of Gjensidige Bank
* Clover Partners L.P. Reports a 5.8 percent stake in Coastway Bancorp Inc as of May 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2qsZwYv] Further company coverage: