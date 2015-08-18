Aug 18 Fidessa Group Plc

* Announces appointment of Andy Skelton as chief financial officer with effect from 26th October 2015

* Andy Skelton will replace Andy Malpass who, as announced in February 2014, will be retiring

* Malpass will step down as CFO on 26 Oct but remain an executive director until announcement of 2015 preliminary results in February 2016