BRIEF-Horizon North Logistics Q1 shr $0.04
* Horizon North Logistics Inc announces results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
Aug 18 Vunani Ltd :
* Revenue of 58.6 million rand compared to 54.0 million rand at June 30, 2014
* Profit for period from continuing operations of 3.7 million rand compared to a loss of 9.1 million rand at June 30, 2014
* Basic earnings per share from continuing operations of 3.0c compared to a loss of 8.7c at 30 June 2014
* Acquired 70 pct stake in Fairheads International Holdings (SA) for 210 million rand in May 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Horizon North Logistics Inc announces results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Net premiums written were $1.18 billion in quarter, up 3.7 percent from prior-year quarter