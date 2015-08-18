Aug 18 IQ Partners SA :

* Its unit IQ Pomerania Sp. z o.o., Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK) and MM Prime TFI sign deal to create and manage Jeremie Seed Capital Wojewodztwa Zachodniopomorskiego FIZ (Jeremie Seed Capital)

* MM Prime TFI and IQ Pomerania were chosen as financial intermediaries under Jeremie initiative launched by West-Pomeranian region

* MM Prime TFI and IQ Pomerania were chosen as financial intermediaries under Jeremie initiative launched by West-Pomeranian region

* IQ Pomerania will be responsible, among others, for asset management and search for investment projects for Jeremie Seed Capital