BRIEF-Hanover insurance group Q1 earnings per share $1.05
* Net premiums written were $1.18 billion in quarter, up 3.7 percent from prior-year quarter
Aug 18 IQ Partners SA :
* Its unit IQ Pomerania Sp. z o.o., Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK) and MM Prime TFI sign deal to create and manage Jeremie Seed Capital Wojewodztwa Zachodniopomorskiego FIZ (Jeremie Seed Capital)
* MM Prime TFI and IQ Pomerania were chosen as financial intermediaries under Jeremie initiative launched by West-Pomeranian region
* IQ Pomerania will be responsible, among others, for asset management and search for investment projects for Jeremie Seed Capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 3 Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc is joining a group of Oi SA's bondholders being advised by Moelis & Co as the Brazilian telecommunications company restructures, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday citing sources.