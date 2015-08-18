BRIEF-Hanover insurance group Q1 earnings per share $1.05
* Net premiums written were $1.18 billion in quarter, up 3.7 percent from prior-year quarter
Aug 18 Sagicor Financial Corp
* Issued a seven-year bond on august 11, 2015 in order to refinance debt, including us$150 million 10 year bond due in 2016
* Says new us$320 million bond matures in 2022, and comes with an 8.875% fixed rate of interest for period with interest payable semi-annually
* Says rating agencies standard & poor's and fitch have both given bond issue a 'b' rating
* JP Morgan and Scotiabank are joint book runners for bond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc is joining a group of Oi SA's bondholders being advised by Moelis & Co as the Brazilian telecommunications company restructures, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday citing sources.