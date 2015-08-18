Aug 18 SRV Yhtiöt Oyj :
* Two new shares for three existing share held on record date of Aug. 20, 2015
* Subscription price of 2.11 euros per new share
* Says gross proceeds will be approximately 50 million euros ($55 million)
* Subscription period begins on Aug. 25, 2015 and ends on Sept. 8, 2015 at 20:00 Finnish
time
* After completion of offering, SRV plans to obtain required additional debt financing
through a domestic or foreign bond transaction
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9064 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)