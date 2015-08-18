Aug 18 Ascension Properties Ltd
* Distributable earnings of r222.8 million for year to 30
june 2015 (30 june 2014: r202.7 million), in line with
expectations
* Final dividend for 6 mths to 30 june of 20.94750 cents per
a share (2014: 19.95 cents) and 13.53232 cents per b share
(2014: 12.23 cents)
* Fy revenue 412.3 million rand versus 353.1 million rand
year ago
* Currently engaging with jse regarding appointment of a new
CEO
* Will also seek to make two further appointments, including
appointment of a new financial director
