Aug 19 Siegfried Holding Ltd :

* Sales of 200.7 million Swiss francs ($205.51 million) for the first six months of 2015, up 21.5 percent in francs

* H1 net profit amounts to 20.1 million francs (2014: 18.8 million)

* H1 ebit reached 20.5 million francs, compared to 16.6 million francs in the comparable period of 2014

* Envisages dividend pay-out for the 2015 financial year to be higher than that of the previous year

In the second half of 2015 expects comparable sales in local currencies as in the first half-year and a continued stable performance.