Aug 19 Cembra Money Bank AG :

* H1 net income of 69.6 million Swiss francs ($71.27 million), up 8 pct

* H1 net revenues increased by 2 pct to 190.3 million francs

* H1 net interest income, which accounts for 77 pct of net revenues, was down 1 pct at 147.3 million francs

* Full-year 2015 earnings per share guidance increased to between 4.70 and 4.90 Swiss francs per share

Net revenue for second half-year 2015 should exceed first half-year net revenue