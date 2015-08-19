BRIEF-Wuhan Thalys Medical Technology plans medical test lab and cooperation with Edong Healthcare group firm
* Says it plans to invest 10 million yuan to set up a wholly owned medical test lab company in Huangshi city
Aug 19 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :
* Receives rare pediatric disease designation from FDA for idebenone for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy
* Department of health designated scenesse to be evaluated as a highly specialised technology