Platts to launch low-sulphur marine gasoil assessments
SINGAPORE, May 2 S&P Global Platts will launch new low-sulphur marine gasoil and diesel oil prices at several bunkering ports in Asia from June, it said in a note to subscribers on Tuesday.
Aug 19 Selvaag Bolig ASA :
* Q2 operating revenue (IFRS) 830 million Norwegian crowns ($100.0 million) versus 810 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBITDA (IFRS) 124 million crowns versus 100 million crowns year ago
* Says proposes a dividend of 0.70 crown per share for H1 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2629 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 1 The Trump administration plans to replace Comptroller of the Currency Thomas Curry as chief overseer of federally chartered banks, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.