Aug 19 Flow Traders NV :

* H1 adjusted EBITDA increased 191 percent to 77.0 million euros ($85.1 million) (H1 2014: 26.5 million euros)

* H1 net trading income increased 140 percent to 147.4 million euros (H1 2014: 61.4 million euros)

* H1 adjusted net profit increased 197 percent to 60.7 million euros (H1 2014: 20.5 million euros)

* Flow Traders will pay its first semi-annual interim cash dividend as a listed company of 0.50 euros per share on Sept. 2, 2015

* Continued Q2 strong net trading income of 70.5 million euros, down 8 percent compared to Q1

