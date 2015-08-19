Aug 19 Metair Investments Ltd :

* H1 revenue 3,542 million rand versus 3,235 million rand yoy

* H1 headline earnings per share at 111 cents versus 120 cents last year

* H1 diluted headline earnings per share at 110 cents versus 119 cents year earlier

* H1 operating profit increased 8 pct to R345.8 million compared to R318.7 million in previous period

* Second half is expected to be challenging

* Mpueleng Pooe resigned as chairman of board with effect from 30 June 2015, Brand Pretorius assumed chairmanship of board with effect from 1 July 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: