Italy - Factors to watch on May 2
Milan, May 2 - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Aug 19 Marimekko Oyj :
* Q2 net sales 23.4 million euros ($25.90 million) versus 21.9 million euros year ago
* Q2 EBITDA 1.4 million euros versus 1.6 million euros year ago
* Says full-year estimate for 2015 is unchanged
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9050 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Milan, May 2 - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
SYDNEY, May 2 Australia's Murray Goulburn on Tuesday abandoned its push into high-valued dairy products for Asian consumers and signalled big writedowns, lopping more than 15 percent off its shares.