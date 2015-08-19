Italy - Factors to watch on May 2
Milan, May 2 - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Aug 19 Volvo Car Group CEO Hakan Samuelsson in phone interview after half-year results:
* Says ambition remains to grow at least in line with the premium market in China in 2015
* Says target remains to reach sales of close to 500,000 cars in 2015 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johannes Hellstrom)
Milan, May 2 - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
SYDNEY, May 2 Australia's Murray Goulburn on Tuesday abandoned its push into high-valued dairy products for Asian consumers and signalled big writedowns, lopping more than 15 percent off its shares.