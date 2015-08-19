Aug 19 Huegli Holding AG :

* H1 sales in Swiss francs grow by 1.1 pct to 187 million Swiss francs ($191.50 million)

* Sales growth is still forecast to come in at plus 11 pct in local currencies for entire 2015

* Sees FY 2015 EBIT growth in local currencies is also projected to yield a two-digit figure

* Forecast of recorded sales and EBIT 2015 can be confirmed to lie in range of financial year 2014

* H1 group net profit increased by 1.8 pct to 11.9 million Swiss francs

* EBIT rose in first half of 2015 by 1.6 pct to 16.3 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9765 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)