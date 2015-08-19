BRIEF-Wuhan Thalys Medical Technology plans medical test lab and cooperation with Edong Healthcare group firm
* Says it plans to invest 10 million yuan to set up a wholly owned medical test lab company in Huangshi city
Aug 19 (Reuters) -
* Neurovive Q2 net revenues 2.5 million SEK (0)
* Neurovive Q2 loss before tax 15.2 million SEK (-13.7 mln)
* Says it plans to invest 10 million yuan to set up a wholly owned medical test lab company in Huangshi city
* Department of health designated scenesse to be evaluated as a highly specialised technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: