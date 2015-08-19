Platts to launch low-sulphur marine gasoil assessments
SINGAPORE, May 2 S&P Global Platts will launch new low-sulphur marine gasoil and diesel oil prices at several bunkering ports in Asia from June, it said in a note to subscribers on Tuesday.
Aug 19 Salling Bank A/S :
* H1 net interest income 48.9 million Danish crowns ($7.25 million) versus 54.3 million crowns year ago
* H1 loan losses 9.0 million crowns versus 11.0 million crowns year ago
* H1 net profit 12.8 million crowns versus 18.2 million crowns year ago
* Maintains 2015 guidance, expect core earnings of 34 million - 38 million crowns and profit before tax of 18 million - 22 million crowns Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7449 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SINGAPORE, May 2 S&P Global Platts will launch new low-sulphur marine gasoil and diesel oil prices at several bunkering ports in Asia from June, it said in a note to subscribers on Tuesday.
May 1 The Trump administration plans to replace Comptroller of the Currency Thomas Curry as chief overseer of federally chartered banks, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.