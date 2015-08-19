Aug 19 HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG :
* H1 net commission income significantly higher at 213.9
million euros ($236.42 million) (186.1 million euros year ago)
* H1 net interest income increased to 88.9 million euros
(87.6 million euros year ago)
* H1 profit before tax declined slightly to 102.0 million
euros (108.1 million euros year ago)
* Expects an increase in revenues in the single digit
percentage range and a slight increase in profit before tax for
2015
Source text - bit.ly/1LiLwSW
($1 = 0.9047 euros)
