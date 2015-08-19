Aug 19 Anchor Group Ltd :
* Announcement regarding the general issue of shares for
cash and renewal of cautionary announcement
* Received applications for 1.45 billion rand and hence
investors will receive approximately 17 pct of their application
on a pro rata basis
* Company has raised r255 000 000 and will issue 20 400 000
shares at 1250 cents per share
* Issue price is at a premium to 30 day volume-weighted
average price of 1193 cents
* Funds were raised from a broad range of public investors
* In negotiations with a number of parties with regards to
acquisitions of varying sizes
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)