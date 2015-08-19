Aug 19 Aqua Bio Technology ASA :

* Q2 revenue 9.0 million Norwegian crowns ($1.10 million) versus 5.2 million crowns year ago

* Q2 EBITDA 4.7 million crowns versus loss 0.2 million crowns year ago

* Says company's operating expenses are expected to be lower also for the remainder of 2015 than last year

($1 = 8.2479 Norwegian crowns)