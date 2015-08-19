Platts to launch low-sulphur marine gasoil assessments
SINGAPORE, May 2 S&P Global Platts will launch new low-sulphur marine gasoil and diesel oil prices at several bunkering ports in Asia from June, it said in a note to subscribers on Tuesday.
Aug 19 Agasti Holding ASA :
* Q2 operating revenue 103.0 million Norwegian crowns ($12.49 million) versus 116.6 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBITDA 15 million crowns versus 5 million crowns year ago
* Says Board will recommend that purchase price of 250 million crowns for 34 percent of Agasti's operational business subsidiaries is after deductions paid as dividend to Agasti's shareholders
May 1 The Trump administration plans to replace Comptroller of the Currency Thomas Curry as chief overseer of federally chartered banks, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.