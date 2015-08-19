Aug 19 Hutchison China Medi

* Termination of research & development alliance agreement with janssen relating to HMPL-507 project

* Janssen, at its sole discretion, has decided not to proceed with either hmpl-507 or any of backup compounds developed under agreement

* Hmp and janssen will continue to work together on projects in other contexts

* Hmp intends, in due course, and subject to final regulatory toxicity testing results, to independently commence clinical study