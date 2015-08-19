Aug 19 Corelens SA :

* Gets 200,000 zloty ($52,930) loan from ING Bank Slaski SA for financing of current operations

* Says occurring fluctuations in exchange rates, mainly US dollar, in which the company purchases goods, cause a greater demand for working capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7786 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)