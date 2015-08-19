Italy - Factors to watch on May 2
Milan, May 2 - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Aug 19 Ihlas Holding :
* Q2 net loss of 43.6 million lira ($14.87 million) versus loss of 62.0 million lira year ago
* Q2 revenue of 113.9 million lira versus 150.8 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9323 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Milan, May 2 - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
* Noble Iron signs agreement to sell Los Angeles equipment rental operations