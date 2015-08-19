BRIEF-Its Skin changes CEO to Kim Hong Chang
* Says it changed CEO of the co to Kim Hong Chang from Yoo Geun Jik
Aug 19 Kiler Alisveris :
* Q2 revenue of 513.0 million lira ($174.73 million)versus 251.0 million lira year ago
* Q2 net loss of 43.8 million lira versus profit of 375,000 lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9360 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it changed CEO of the co to Kim Hong Chang from Yoo Geun Jik
* Says it signed 10.9 billion won contract with LG Electronics Inc, to provide display manufacturing equipment