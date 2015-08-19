Aug 19 AS Roma SpA :

* Signs agreement with VFB Stuttgart 1893 e.V. on temporary acquisition of Antonio Rdiger for 4 million euros ($4.42 million)

* Contract to expire on June 30, 2016

* Contract envisages option right for definitive acquisition of the player starting from 2016/17 season for 9 million euros

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9042 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)