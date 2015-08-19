BRIEF-Its Skin changes CEO to Kim Hong Chang
* Says it changed CEO of the co to Kim Hong Chang from Yoo Geun Jik
Aug 19 AS Roma SpA :
* Signs agreement with VFB Stuttgart 1893 e.V. on temporary acquisition of Antonio Rdiger for 4 million euros ($4.42 million)
* Contract to expire on June 30, 2016
* Contract envisages option right for definitive acquisition of the player starting from 2016/17 season for 9 million euros
($1 = 0.9042 euros)
* Says it signed 10.9 billion won contract with LG Electronics Inc, to provide display manufacturing equipment