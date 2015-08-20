Aug 20 Koninklijke Ahold NV :
* Q2 sales of 8.7 billion euros ($9.7 billion), up 17.1 pct
(up 3.1 pct at constant exchange rates)
* Q2 net profit 195 million euros versus 147 million euros a
year ago
* Q2 operating income 301 million euros versus 260 million
euros a year ago
* Q2 underlying operating margin of 3.8 pct, down 0.1
percentage points
* Q2 sales in United States excluding gas up 2.1 pct,
reflecting an improved customer proposition
* Expect FY free cash flow to be broadly in line with last
year, based on current exchange rates
* Identical sales growth will be affected by the inclusion
of the spar stores from the third quarter 2015 onwards
* Is on track to deliver a full-year performance in line
with expectations
($1 = 0.8979 euros)
