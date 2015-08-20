Aug 20 Grandvision NV :

* H1 net result attributable to equity holders rose by 22.4 pct to 109 million euros ($121.3 million)

* H1 revenue grew by 16.9 pct or 15.5 pct at constant exchange rates (Q2 +15.3 pct) to 1,611 million euros (Q2: 827 million euros)

* H1 adjusted EBITDA increased by 17.2 pct or 15.7 pct at constant exchange rates (Q2 +16.0 pct) to 259 million euros(Q2: 136 million euros)

* Approved an interim dividend of 0.14 euro per share. Shares will trade ex-coupon as of 3 September 2015

