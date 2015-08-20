Aug 20 Kudelski SA :
* Group revenues and other operating income for first half
increased by 24.9 million Swiss francs to 425.0 million Swiss
francs ($439.87 million), up 6.2 pct
* First half 2015 constant currency revenues increased by
10.4 pct over same period in 2014
* H1 operating income of 30.4 million francs, representing a
9.7 pct improvement compared to same period of 2014
* H1 net income improved from 0.6 million francs to 9.8
million francs
* Increased guidance for full year revenues and
profitability
* Is updating its FY total revenue guidance from 845 million
to 875 million francs to a new range of 920 million to 940
million francs. Similarly, group raises its operating income
guidance from 50 million to 65 million francs to a new range of
70 to 80 million francs
($1 = 0.9662 Swiss francs)
