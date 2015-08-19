Aug 19 Briju SA :

* Sold 75.2 kilograms of gold for 10.0 million zlotys ($2.7 million) to Allgemeine Gold und Silberscheidenanstalt on Aug. 12

* The value of deals between the company and its unit with Allgemeine Gold und Silberscheidenanstalt has reached 54.6 million zlotys since July 15

($1 = 3.7786 zlotys)