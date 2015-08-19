Italy - Factors to watch on May 2
Milan, May 2 - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Aug 19 Nordic Leisure AB :
* Q2 operating revenue 25.2 million Swedish crowns versus 15.5 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBITDA loss 2.0 million crowns versus profit 0.8 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Milan, May 2 - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
SYDNEY, May 2 Australia's Murray Goulburn on Tuesday abandoned its push into high-valued dairy products for Asian consumers and signalled big writedowns, lopping more than 15 percent off its shares.