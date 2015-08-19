Italy - Factors to watch on May 2
Milan, May 2 - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Aug 19 Dogus Otomotiv :
* Q2 net profit of 82.5 million lira ($28.08 million) versus 84.7 million lira year ago
* Q2 revenue of 2.79 billion lira versus 1.84 billion lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9385 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Milan, May 2 - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
SYDNEY, May 2 Australia's Murray Goulburn on Tuesday abandoned its push into high-valued dairy products for Asian consumers and signalled big writedowns, lopping more than 15 percent off its shares.