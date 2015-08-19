BRIEF-Its Skin changes CEO to Kim Hong Chang
* Says it changed CEO of the co to Kim Hong Chang from Yoo Geun Jik
Aug 19 Rcl Foods Ltd
* Sees FY HEPS from continuing operations to be between 108 cents and 116 cents, up 326.4 pct
* Increase in EPS and HEPS is largely due to improved trading from poultry and sugar operations, forex losses
* Says it signed 10.9 billion won contract with LG Electronics Inc, to provide display manufacturing equipment